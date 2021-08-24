EUR/USD rises further to one-week highs near 1.1770

- US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite.
- EUR/USD gains for the third consecutive day, extending recovery from 1.1662.
The EUR/USD broke above and climbed to 1.1764, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair is hovering around 1.1750/55, on its way to the third consecutive daily gain as it continues to recovery from multi-month lows.
The key driver in EUR/USD's up move continues to be a weaker US dollar across the board. The DXY is falling by 0.10%, under 93.00. The bias in the index still points to the upside, although the correction still shows momentum to go on. US yields are rising modestly, keeping USD losses limited. The 10-year stands at 1.28%, near the weekly highs.
Economic data released on Tuesday in the US showed a larger than expected decline in the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index to 9 in August from 27. A different report showed New Home Sales rose 1% in July to an annual rate of 708K, above the 700K of market consensus. The numbers were ignored by market participants that have their eyes on Jackson Hole’s Symposium. On Friday, Fed Chair Powell will deliver a speech and could make an explicit QE tapering announcement.
Short-term outlook
The EUR/USD holds a bullish bias in the short-term, reaffirmed hitting levels above 1.1750. Above the next resistance stands around 1.1775, and then attention would turn to last week's top at 1.1800/05.
A slide below 1.1740 (20-hour SMA) would expose the daily low at 1.1726; the next decent support stands at 1.1700. A consolidation under 1.1700 would increase the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1781
|Daily SMA50
|1.1832
|Daily SMA100
|1.196
|Daily SMA200
|1.2007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1693
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1750 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and trades around 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar remains under pressure after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and optimism that the Fed refrains from tapering.
GBP/USD holds above 1.37 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading off the highs but above 1.37. Investors remain upbeat about the prospects of defeating covid and that the Federal Reserve keeps its stimulus intact. Investors are shrugging off elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: More records as the dip does not last
Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) taper talk fails to dent equity market magnificence!