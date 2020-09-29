EUR/USD rises further to one-week highs near 1.1750

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro extends gains across the board during the American session.
  • EUR/USD up for the second day in a row, continues to rebound from monthly lows.

The EUR/USD pair is rising again on Tuesday, as it continues to recover after falling last week to 1.1611, the lowest level since late July. Recently it climbed to 1.1743, the strongest level in a week. It is trading near the top, with an intraday bullish tone intact.

The US dollar is showing weakness with the DXY trading at six days low under 94.00. Lower US yields appear to be weighing on the greenback. The US 10-year fell to 0.645%, the weakest since September 4.

Attention in the US is on politics. The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place on Wednesday at 01:00 GMT (Tuesday night in the US). Also, it was reported that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi will speak on Wednesday, on new stimulus.

Economic data from the US showed a larger than expected increase in Consumer Confidence. In Germany, inflation fell more than expected in September according to preliminary data. Those economic numbers had little to no impact on markets.

The euro is among the top performers among the G10 space. It is rising particularly against the pound. The EUR/GBP cross rose toward 0.9150, moving away from the weekly lows it hit on Monday.

Technical levels

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1732
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.1664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1792
Daily SMA50 1.179
Daily SMA100 1.1488
Daily SMA200 1.1239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.168
Previous Daily Low 1.1615
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1655
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1626
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1561
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1756

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

