EUR/USD rises further to one-week highs near 1.1750

- Euro extends gains across the board during the American session.
- EUR/USD up for the second day in a row, continues to rebound from monthly lows.
The EUR/USD pair is rising again on Tuesday, as it continues to recover after falling last week to 1.1611, the lowest level since late July. Recently it climbed to 1.1743, the strongest level in a week. It is trading near the top, with an intraday bullish tone intact.
The US dollar is showing weakness with the DXY trading at six days low under 94.00. Lower US yields appear to be weighing on the greenback. The US 10-year fell to 0.645%, the weakest since September 4.
Attention in the US is on politics. The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place on Wednesday at 01:00 GMT (Tuesday night in the US). Also, it was reported that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi will speak on Wednesday, on new stimulus.
Economic data from the US showed a larger than expected increase in Consumer Confidence. In Germany, inflation fell more than expected in September according to preliminary data. Those economic numbers had little to no impact on markets.
The euro is among the top performers among the G10 space. It is rising particularly against the pound. The EUR/GBP cross rose toward 0.9150, moving away from the weekly lows it hit on Monday.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.1664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1792
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1488
|Daily SMA200
|1.1239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.168
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.17, shrugging off upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding its gains despite upbeat US data. The CB Consumer Confidence jumped to 101.8 points, beating estimates. Fed speakers are awaited and the presidential debate is eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
XAU/USD holds steady near multi-day tops, around $1890 region
Gold built on the previous day's goodish bounce from 100-day SMA and edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pushed the commodity to multi-day tops.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.