The EUR/USD 1-hour chart showed that the shared currency edged towards the daily pivot at around 1.0580 but quickly retraced the downward move and climbed towards the 20-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 1.0598, surpassing it towards 1.0600. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) persisted in bullish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) showed that sellers were gathering momentum. Therefore, the EUR/USD might remain range-bound within the 1.0580/1.0620 range ahead of the Wall Street close.

The minutes flashed that inflation risks could be more persistent. Even though the Fed welcomed October and November drop in inflation, they do not indicate that inflation is on a “persistent downward path.”

The Federal Reserve’s December minutes showed that officials agreed to slow the pace of interest rate hikes but added that a slowdown is not a “weakening commitment to achieving price stability on that inflation is already on a persistent downward path.” They also added that the US central bank had made significant progress in moving to restrictive policies in 2022 and that “no one predicted that rate cuts would be necessary for 2023.”

EUR/USD holds to the 1.0600 figure after the Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled December’s monetary policy minutes which showed that policymakers remain resolute in tackling inflation and do not expect rate cuts during 2023. Therefore, the EUR/USD dived to 1.0585 before rebounding to current exchange rates . At the time of typing, the EUR/USD is trading at around 1.0600.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.