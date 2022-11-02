- Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points as expected, could slow down in December.
- Fed Chair Powell presser not so dovish, triggers a recovery USD recovery.
- EUR/USD dropped from 0.9970 back to the 0.9860 area.
The EUR/USD reversed sharply from the highest level since Friday at 0.9975 and broke below 0.9850, reaching the lowest level in a week at 0.9830. The words from Fed Chair Powell boosted the greenback.
Dovish FOMC, hawkish Powell
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, for the fourth time in a row. The vote was unanimous. The FOMC said it would take into account the cumulative effect of monetary tightening and the lag between the rate hikes and the impact on the economy. During the press conference, Powell said the time for slower hikes may come as soon as December or February.
After the FOMC statement, the US dollar and US yields tumbled while equity markets soared. During Powell’s press conference the dollar bottomed and then started to recover. It is back at the levels it had before Fed’s decision. Stocks and Treasuries gave back all gains. The moment of the reversal was when Fed Chair said the ultimate level of interest rates will likely be higher than earlier estimates.
The EUR/USD is hovering around 0.9840, below the critical short-term support area of 0.9850, looking weak. Euro bulls need the pair to consolidate above 0.9920 in order to gain strength.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9887
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9838
|Daily SMA50
|0.9886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0072
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines below 0.9850 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory below 0.9850 after having jumped toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.1400 as dollar rises on Powell comments
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and declined toward 1.1400 in the late American session. As FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the terminal rate is likely to be revised higher in December's dot plot, the greenback started to outperform its rivals.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.