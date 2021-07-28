EUR/USD reverses and jumps toward 1.1845 on Powell’s comments

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar reveres and drops across the board during Powell’s press conference.
  • EUR/USD from a fresh daily low to two-week highs.

The EUR/USD reversed from 1.1771 and jumped to 1.1842, reaching the highest level since July 15. So far, the euro is facing resistance around the 1.1840 area as market participants digest the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference.

The bias in EUR/USD points to the upside. Above 1.1850 the upside could gain momentum. On the flip side, 1.1770 is the key short-term support that if broken would expose the July low at 1.1750.

Fed sees progress but not yet there

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates and the QE program unchanged as expected. It announced that established two standing repurchase-agreement facilities that will work “as backstops in money markets to support the effective implementation of monetary policy and smooth market functioning.”

"The economy has made progress toward goals since setting the bar for taper in December and will continue to assess progress in coming meetings", said the Fed. During the press conference, Powell mentioned "the labor market has a ways to go."

His comments favored the reversal of the US dollar across the board and boosted only modestly equity prices. Among majors, the greenback is only up for the day versus the yen and the kiwi.

The euro, despite the rally versus the dollar, is down against the Swiss franc with EUR/CHF trading at the lowest since January below 1.0800.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1828
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1817
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.182
Daily SMA50 1.1987
Daily SMA100 1.1975
Daily SMA200 1.2008
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1841
Previous Daily Low 1.177
Previous Weekly High 1.183
Previous Weekly Low 1.1752
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1814
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1778
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1707
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD soars toward 1.1850 after Fed signals no rush to taper

EUR/USD soars toward 1.1850 after Fed signals no rush to taper

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, substantially higher The bank said it would discuss tapering bond buys in coming meetings, seemingly in no rush to print fewer dollars. Fed Chair Powell said "substantial further progress is still "a ways off." 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.39 after the Fed refrains from significant moves

GBP/USD hits 1.39 after the Fed refrains from significant moves

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the dollar retreats following the Fed decision. The bank seems to be in no rush to taper its bond-buying scheme. UK covid cases rose after seven days of falls. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.39 after the Fed refrains from significant moves

GBP/USD hits 1.39 after the Fed refrains from significant moves

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the dollar retreats following the Fed decision. The bank seems to be in no rush to taper its bond-buying scheme. UK covid cases rose after seven days of falls. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC

Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick. COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC.

Gold News

Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally

Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures