EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1000 on bond rout ahead of Fed’s Powell

- EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low as traders await key catalysts.
- US Treasury yields refresh three-year high, global bonds mark biggest fall on record as central bankers brace for tighter monetary policy.
- Ukraine-Russia tussles continue, US braces for more sanction on Moscow but Europe remains divided.
- Covid resurgence adds to the list of catalysts needing attention, bears eye Powell’s hawkish remarks.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1025 on the US dollar’s resistance to extending the previous day’s losses during Wednesday morning in Europe. Also challenging the major currency pair is the cautious mood ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell amid record losses in bond markets.
While Powell’s early-week comments are held responsible for the latest slump in the bond market, St Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester were the recent ones who favored 50 basis points (bps) of a rate lift. It’s worth noting that swirling money market bets of a 190 bps rate hike by the Fed during 2022 also weigh on the US Treasury yields.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields renew the highest levels since May 2019, around 2.41% at the latest while the 2-year counterpart prints 2.19% figure by the press time, after renewing three-year top to 2.198% before a few minutes.
Even so, the US dollar struggles to cheer the gain of the Treasury yields as market players do expect central bankers to return to normal after they’re done fighting the inflation woes, hopefully after the Ukraine-Russia war gets over.
Talking about the Moscow-Kyiv tussles, Ukraine’s recently easy stand fails to provide any positive impact as Russian ships play hardball in Mariupol. Also challenging the odds of improving are the Western sanctions. Recently, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) signaled that the Biden administration is up for sanctioning over 300 Russian lawmakers while also showing readiness to seize Moscow’s gold with their Treasury.
On the contrary, European policymakers remain divided over the Russian sanctions due to their reliance on the oil imports from Moscow. The same propels the market’s criticism of the bloc and highlights this weeks’ Eurogroup meeting.
Elsewhere, rising covid variant numbers in Europe and China’s record high daily virus infections, as well as fresh lockdowns, challenge the market sentiment, as well as the EUR/USD buyers.
Amid these plays, the stock futures struggle to track Wall Street’s gains and exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD prices.
Looking forward, Fed’s Powell is less likely to surprise the markets, expected to reiterate his previous hawkish signals, which in turn can keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful. However, risk catalysts are important too.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bounced off the support line of a 12-day-long rising wedge bearish chart pattern, near 1.0980 at the latest, the previous day. However, a downward sloping resistance line from February 10, close to 1.1065 by the press time, seems to challenge the bulls of late. Also important to note are the bearish MACD signals that hint at the quote’s further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1054
|Daily SMA50
|1.1228
|Daily SMA100
|1.1285
|Daily SMA200
|1.1521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is rebounding towards 0.7500, having found strong support at 0.7450. The aussie is benefiting from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. China's covid lockdowns, Ukraine woes and Fed's hawkishness could limit the upside. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure
USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.
Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields
Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has breached through a declining trend line, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A 26% move toward the next crucial hurdle at $0.254 seems likely for Stellar. A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24
Shares of Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO regained bullish momentum and jumped to fresh three-week highs in anticipation of Thursday's earnings report. Nio announces it is not planning to raise its vehicle prices.