- EUR/USD struggles to defend corrective pullback from 13-day low.
- Sour sentiment, fears that ECB braces for a move to restrict banks from cheering rate hike weigh on prices.
- Economic slowdown fears join recently escalated Russia-Ukraine tussles to keep sellers hopeful.
- US holidays may trouble momentum traders, Fed/ECB Minutes, US jobs will be crucial to watch.
EUR/USD struggles to defend intraday gains around 1.0430 as risk-aversion challenges the markets during Monday’s Asian session. Additionally, chatters surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) appear to have exerted additional downside pressure on the major currency pair as traders await the key data/events from Eurozone and the US.
The Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that the European Central Bank (ECB) is looking at ways to stop banks from earning billions of euros of extra profit from the ultra-cheap lending scheme it launched during the pandemic once it starts to raise interest rates later this month.
Other than the fears of negative actions for the European banks, chatters surrounding the global economic slowdown and the ECB’s hawkish moves also play their roles to confuse the traders as the US holiday restricts the market moves.
On Friday, the annualized figures of the Eurozone’s key inflation gauge, namely the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), surged by 8.6% in June compared to the 8.4% marked expectations and previous reading of 8.1%. The record inflation data fanned expectations of a 0.5% ECB rate hike during July. However, downbeat US PMIs appeared to have propelled recession risks and drowned the EUR/USD pair the previous day.
That said, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June slumped to the lowest levels in two years, to 53.0 versus 54.9 expected and 56.1 prior. The details suggested the Employment Index declined to 47.3 from 49.6 and New Orders Index fell to 49.2 from 55.1. Finally, Prices Paid Index dropped to 78.5 from 82.2, versus market forecasts of 81.0. It should be noted that the final readings of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to the lowest level since July 2020, to 52.7 versus the flash estimate of 52.4 and 57 in May.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields marked the biggest weekly fall since February whereas Wall Street benchmarks struggled for clear directions after Friday’s surprise gains. Further, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.65% to portray the risk-off mood by the press time.
Moving on, EUR/USD traders may struggle for clear directions amid the US holiday. However, German trade numbers for May can entertain intraday players. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, Thursday’s ECB Minutes and the US Jobs report for June, up for publishing on Friday.
Technical analysis
Even if EUR/USD remains around a two-week low, flashed on Friday, its moves from May 13 appear not in favor of the sellers. That said, the higher low in the prices has gained support from the higher low in the RSI (14), which in turn suggests a gradual reduction in a bearish bias.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0431
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0536
|Daily SMA50
|1.0572
|Daily SMA100
|1.0802
|Daily SMA200
|1.1108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6800 amid renewed USD demand
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6800, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in four. The aussie meets fresh supply as the US dollar sees a renewed upside amid a mixed mood and holiday-thinned light trading. Focus shifts to the RBA rate decision.
USD/JPY bears in the driving seat, cracks 135 the figure
USD/JPY is being pressured at the start of the week, having pierced below 135 the figure in recent trade amid a cautious risk tone. The Japanese yen was strongest in the G10 on Friday and is continuing on that path.
Gold defends $1,800, focus on death cross, Fed Minutes and US NFP
Gold Price prints mild losses while trying to defend the $1,800 during Monday’s Asian session, after declining for the last three weeks. The yellow metal justifies the risk-off mood amid economic slowdown fears but remains dormant.
Why Cardano price is set to collapse during summer
Cardano price sees a rapid danger nearing from above as a technical bearish element pushes a squeeze on price action to the downside. Expect with that pressure mounting, bulls to get pushed with their backs against the wall near $0.415.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!