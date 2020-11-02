EUR/USD retreats to 1.1630 area following a modest rebound

- EUR/USD pair is falling for the sixth straight trading day.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 94.00.
- Manufacturing PMI data from US showed ongoing expansion in the sector.
After losing more than 200 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank's (ECB) dovish shift last week, the EUR/USD pair struggled to stage a meaningful rebound on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.14% on the day at 1.1631 and was on track to post its lowest daily close in nearly five weeks.
Following the October monetary policy meeting, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said that the ECB will be taking action in December and caused the shared currency to come under pressure against its rivals. Additionally, the surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe forces governments to take drastic actions and further weighs on the EUR.
On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that they will start setting nightly curfews in the country and German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that they are likely to limit contacts between people in private for all winter months.
Eyes on US presidential election
On the other hand, the greenback preserves its strength ahead of the presidential election in the US and makes it difficult for EUR/USD tp erase its losses. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 1% last week, is currently up 0.28% on the day at 94.14. Investors are likely to remain focused on the election polls in the remainder of the day.
Previewing this critical event, "Florida may give an early victory for Biden Pennsylvania may give Trump four more years – or trigger contention," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "North Carolina is the most critical state for the Senate. However, there is room for surprises – and for the elections to drag."
2020 Elections: Contested count in Pennsylvania to trigger the nightmare scenario for investors.
Earlier in the day, the data published by both the IHS Markit and the ISM showed that the business activity in the US' manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in October.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1786
|Daily SMA100
|1.1654
|Daily SMA200
|1.1315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1665
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900
The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.