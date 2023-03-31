EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 even as hawkish Fed bets ease pre-Eurozone, US inflation hints

- EUR/USD grinds higher after refreshing one-week top, retreats from intraday peak of late.
- Pre-data anxiety seems probing Euro buyers as markets anticipate easing inflation fears.
- Comparative more hawkish ECB speakers, than the Fed ones, join upbeat EU data to keep buyers hopeful.
- German Retail Sales can entertain EUR/USD traders ahead of Eurozone HICP, US Core PCE Price Index.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0910 after refreshing the weekly high to 1.0925 during early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key inflation clues from Eurozone and the US. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the recently sluggish Treasury bond yields.
Downbeat prints of German inflation contrast with the policymakers’ hawkish bias to challenge the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up even if the recently easing expectations of a rate hike by the Fed in May month’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary policy meeting.
Preliminary readings of Germany’s inflation gauge, namely the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), suggested an easing in price pressure to 7.8% YoY in March versus 9.3% prior and 7.5% market forecasts. On the same line, German inflation per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) also eased to 7.4% YoY during the stated month from 8.7% prior and 7.3% expected. Further, the Eurozone Business Climate gauge for March eased to 0.70 versus 0.71 prior while the Consumer Confidence figure came in at -19.2 during the stated month while matching market forecasts and prior.
Even so, the latest Economic Bulletin from the European Central Bank (ECB) said, “Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long.” On the same line, Frank Elderson, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Vice-Chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board said in a media interview, “We must reduce the very high rate of inflation.”
For the US, the final readings of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), also known as the Real GDP, marked an easy Annualized growth number of 2.6% versus 2.7% previous forecasts. It’s worth noting that the Q4 Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices matched 3.7% QoQ forecasts and prior while the Core PCE figure grew to 4.4% QoQ versus 4.3% expected and prior. Moving on, the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 198K for the week ended on March 25 versus 191K prior and 196K market forecasts.
It should be noted that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joined three other Fed Officials to back further rate hikes on Thursday, citing the need to tame the inflation woes. However, mixed US data raise doubts about the Fed policymakers’ hawkish rhetoric and rather concentrated on their rejection of banking crisis woes to weigh on the US Dollar, as well the Fed bets. That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a nearly 50% chance of a 0.25% rate hike in the May Fed meeting, versus 60% the previous day.
On a different page, officials from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have recently pushed back the fears of the banking crisis and allowed the markets to remain optimistic. The same weighs on the US Dollar’s demand, especially amid sluggish yields.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures refresh a three-week high near 4,095, rising for the third consecutive day, as it traces Wall Street’s upbeat sentiment. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points (bps) to 3.57% whereas the two-year counterpart grinds higher to 4.13% during a five-day uptrend.
Looking forward, the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for March and the United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for February will be closely watched for clear directions. Also important to watch will be Germany’s Retail Sales for February, expected -5.2% YoY versus 6.9% prior.
Forecasts suggest the EU HICP ease to 7.1% YoY from 8.5% prior but the Core HICP could print annualized growth of 5.7% versus 5.6% previous readings. Further, On the other hand, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core PCE Price Index, is likely to remain unchanged at 4.7% YoY during February. However, the monthly figure is expected to ease to 0.4%, from 0.6% prior.
Technical analysis
Given the overbought RSI (14) and the Euro pair’s repeated failures to cross the 1.0930-35 horizontal resistance area, comprising levels marked since late January, the EUR/USD pair may drop to a two-week-old ascending support line, close to 1.0850 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0714
|Daily SMA50
|1.0732
|Daily SMA100
|1.0646
|Daily SMA200
|1.034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.105
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates strong Chinese PMIs-led gains below 0.6750
AUD/USD is clinging to gains below 0.6750, underpinned by strong China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also supporting the pair. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY pulls back from 133.50 amid Japan's FY-end flows-led volatility
USD/JPY is defending the 133.00 level, retreating sharply from the highs near 133.50 on Friday. The pair fails to capitalize on the US Dollar bounce and the upbeat market mood. Being the end of the month and Japanese fiscal year-end FX fixes, volatility is kicking in ahead of US PCE.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980, investors eye Fed’s preferred inflation tool
Gold is aiming to sustain its auction above the critical resistance of $1,980.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is looking to surpass Thursday’s high of $1,984.65 despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some signs of recovery from 102.00.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
Gary Gensler has said the SEC needs new tools, expertise, and resources to regulate the crypto industry. The US SEC chair notes the regulatory muscle will help expedite enforcement, investigations, and resolution. He was speaking during a Congressional hearing on budget request and crypto regulation.
Good vibes into Friday
There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.