EUR/USD retreats further from multi-year highs, hits fresh lows under 1.2230

  • Euro trims weekly gains versus US dollar on Friday.
  • EUR/USD heads for highest weekly close since.

The EUR/USD dropped during the American session amid risk aversion and as the US dollar staged a modest recovery. The pair fell to 1.2224, hitting a fresh daily low. Despite Friday’s slide it is holding onto weekly gains and with the bullish potential intact.

The retreat from the multi-year highs in EUR/USD so far looks like a correction. The next support area could be seen at 1.2200 and below at 1.2170. A decline under 1.2050 could suggest some exhaustion to the upside. The 1.2240 area is now the immediate resistance followed by the weekly top at 1.2270/75.

Technicals offered a boost to the EUR/USD pair during the week. The key driver was the decline of the US dollar. The DXY is up on Friday, trading above 90.00, about to post the lowest weekly close since April 2018.

Risk appetite eased on Friday and favored the correction of the US dollar. Ahead of the New Year, trading volume will likely trend lower. Volatility could start rising, considering that is has been slowly rising over the last weeks, risk events like Brexit and the higher odds of sharp moves triggered by the low volume environment.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2229
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2262
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2053
Daily SMA50 1.1894
Daily SMA100 1.1847
Daily SMA200 1.1475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2273
Previous Daily Low 1.2181
Previous Weekly High 1.2166
Previous Weekly Low 1.2059
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2216
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2205
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2147
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2388

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

