EUR/USD retreats from over 1-week tops, back below 1.18 mark

The EUR/USD pair failed to build on its up-move further beyond the 1.1800 handle and has now trimmed some of its early strong gains to over one-week tops.

Currently trading around 1.1780 level, the pair's pull-back from session highs could be attributed to increasing nervousness ahead of the Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address to the regional Parliament.

Despite yesterday’s hawkish comments from the ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschläger, traders seemed refraining from placing aggressive bets amid deepening clash between Catalan separatists and Spanish authorities.

Adding to this a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields helped the key US Dollar Index to bounce off daily lows and further collaborated towards keeping a lid on the pair's up-move.

Today's key focus would remain on the Catalan leader’s scheduled appearance at 16.00 GMT, where a possible declaration of independence could weigh heavily on the shared currency and attract some fresh selling pressure around the major.

Meanwhile, speech by Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari might also influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes.

Technical levels to watch

Any strong follow through up-move beyond the 1.1800 handle is likely to be capped at 50-day SMA, currently near the 1.1845 region, which if cleared would negate any near-term bearish bias.

On the flip side, 1.1755-50 area is likely to protect immediate downside, below which the pair is likely to slide back to the 1.1710-1.1700 area before eventually sliding to retest Friday's 2-1/2 month lows near the 1.1670 region.