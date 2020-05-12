EUR/USD retreats from one-week highs near 1.0900

- US dollar consolidates losses across the board, DXY drops to 99.68.
- US annual inflation tumbles to lowest since October 2015, markets ignore data.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.0884, the highest level since May 5 after the beginning of the American session. The euro then lost momentum and pulled back trimming gains. As of writing, trades at 1.0858, the weakest level of the session.
The euro lost strength amid a stabilization of the greenback. The DXY is holding on to losses but it moved off lows. The correction of the EUR/USD after rising a hundred pips from the Asian session low has been modest compared to the slide of GBP/USD that has fallen into negative territory.
Regarding data, US April inflation numbers showed a significant decline with the annual rate falling to the lowest since October 2015. Analysts consider it will remain low but they do not see outright deflation. Market participants ignored the data. In Wall Street and Europe equity prices are mixed, while crude oil gains 7%. US yields are little change with the 10-year hovering around 0.70%.
Yannis Stournaras, a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, said on Tuesday markets do no seem to believe the decision of the German Court regarding the purchase program will be a grave issue on monetary policy.
Technical levels
The short bias continues to favour consolidation in EUR/USD. The upside remains capped below 1.0900. A firm break above 1.0900 should point to more gains. On the flip side, 1.0850 emerges as the immediate support followed by 1.0825 (20-hour moving average) and 1.0800.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0863
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.0808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0861
|Daily SMA50
|1.0949
|Daily SMA100
|1.099
|Daily SMA200
|1.1028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0801
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0767
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.