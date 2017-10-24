EUR/USD retreats from highs, around 1.1760 on PMIs

EUR/USD retreats from highs, around 1.1760 on PMIsBy Pablo Piovano
- Advanced PMIs to drive sentiment in the European morning
- Catalonia jitters weighing on bullish attempts
- Rangebound likely ahead of ECB (Thursday)
After testing the vicinity of 1.1720 at the beginning of the week, EUR/USD seems to have found some dip-buyers and climbed as high as the 1.1770 region, just to lose some momentum soon afterwards.
EUR/USD attention to PMIs, Catalonia
The pair is following Monday’s ‘doji’-like candle, looking to extend the consolidative theme ahead of the key ECB meeting on Thursday. It is worth mentioning that consensus among traders expects the central bank to deliver a somewhat dovish message regarding its current QE programme.
In addition, Spain remains in centre stage as Catalan government warned of civilian disobedience while President M.Rajoy prepares direct rule.
Looking ahead, flash manufacturing/services PMIs for the month of October are expected during the European morning, while Markit will also publish its gauges in the US economy later in the NA session.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.05% at 1.1755 and a break above 1.1858 (high Oct.20) would target 1.1882 (high Oct.12) en route to 1.1911 (high Aug.2). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.1725 (low Oct.23) seconded by 1.1686 (low Oct.6) and finally 1.1662 (low Aug.17). In addition FXStreet’s technical confluence indicator (TCI) notes important resistance area around 1.1780/85, ahead of the more relevant 1.1810 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.