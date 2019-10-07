- Recovery in EUR/USD falters ahead of the 1.10 handle.
- EMU Sentix index disappointed in October.
- Investors remain vigilant on trade and US data.
EUR/USD keeps pushing higher on Monday and is now trading at shouting distance from the critical barrier at 1.10 the figure.
EUR/USD focused on data and trade
The pair is up for yet another session on Monday, although another test/surpass of the key barrier at the 1.10 mark still remains elusive.
In the meantime, renewed USD-selling keeps bolstering the rebound in spot from last week’s 2019 lows in the 1.0880/75 band, always amidst US recession fears and speculations of a more aggressive easing stance from the Federal Reserve (via extra – and larger? – interest rate cuts).
The up move in the pair comes despite the moderate rebound in US yields and the wider spread differential vs. yields of the German Bunds.
Earlier in the euro-docket, nothing to be happy about as German Factory Orders contracted more than expected during August and the Sentix index dropped to -16.8 for the current month, showing that investors’ morale remains deteriorated.
What to look for around EUR
The pair keeps the weekly recovery well and sound so far today, retaking levels close to the key 1.10 barrier on the back of increasing selling pressure hitting the Greenback. The up move in the pair, however, is seen as corrective only, as the slowdown in the region stays far from abated and carries the potential to deteriorate further, as per the latest PMIs in core Euroland and despite the lacklustre improvement in a couple of German sentiment gauges. Speaking of Germany, the likeliness that the country could slip back into recession in the third quarter just adds to the already gloomy panorama for the bloc and weighs further on the single currency. The unremitting slowdown in the region does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB. On another front, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while the Brexit limbo and UK politics adds to the ongoing concerns.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.13% at 1.0990 and faces the next resistance at 1.0998 (high Oct.7) followed by 1.1064 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13). On the downside, a breakdown of 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) would target 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields
Gold holds the lower ground in the mid-European trading, having refreshed daily lows near 1497 levels, mainly driven by a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.