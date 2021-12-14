EUR/USD retreats from daily tops around 1.1320 as high US PPI increases Fed’s odds of faster taper

- The EUR/USD slides during the New York session, down 0.08%.
- Fed and ECB monetary policy decisions would be crucial on the direction of the EUR/USD.
- Fed: A faster bond taper and signals of the possibility of hiking rates, would be bullish for the USD.
- ECB: An increase in its bond-purchasing program and further pushing back of rates, would be bearish for the EUR.
The EUR/USD slides for the second-consecutive day, trading at 1.1275 during the New York session at press time. The market sentiment has remained downbeat since Wall Street opened. The rise in prices paid by US producers and last week’s consumer inflation topping 1982 highest level puts pressure on the Federal Reserve, as the US central bank heads to its two-day monetary policy meeting.
In the last hours, the EUR/USD pares some of its early gains, which were spurred on positive reports on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine giving 70% protection against the Omicron variant after two doses. As of lately, the 1.1300 figure gave way for USD bulls, as US macroeconomic data increased the odds of a Fed faster QE reduction, attributed to consumer and producer elevated prices.
The US economic docket will feature Retail Sales for November and the FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. On Thursday, Markit PMI’s will be revealed on the Eurozone economic docket, alongside the ECB monetary policy decision.
Central bank divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) pushing back against higher rates and the Fed in the process of tightening monetary policy seems to favor further EUR/USD weakness. That can be witnessed with US Treasury yields rising during the day, with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 1.44%, edges up one and a half basis points, a tailwind for the greenback.
That said, the EUR/USD might be headed for a retest of the YTD low around 1.1186 in the week if the Fed decreases the number of purchases by double of what initially decided on its November monetary policy meeting. Contrarily, the EUR could strengthen, sending the pair above 1.1300.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD has a downward bias, depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing above the spot price. Additionally, the descending triangle formation opens the door for a fall towards 1.1040, but it would find some hurdles on the way south.
The first support would be 1.1200. A breach of the figure would expose the year-to-date low at 1.1186. A clear break of that level would expose the 1.1100 area, followed by the 1.1000 figure.
On the other hand, the first resistance is 1.1300, followed by the November 30 high at 1.1382, then the 1.1400 figure, and the 50-DMA at 1.1453.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1293
|Daily SMA50
|1.1461
|Daily SMA100
|1.1614
|Daily SMA200
|1.1795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.126
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1228
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
