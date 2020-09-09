EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, looks to close in positive territory above 1.1800

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak.
  • US Dollar Index reversed its direction after climbing above 93.60.
  • ECB will reportedly adopt a more optimistic tone on Thursday.

The EUR/USD spent the first half of the day moving sideways near 1.1770 but gained traction during the early American session amid broad-based USD weakness. After climbing to a fresh daily high of 1.1831, the pair retreated slightly in the last hours and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at 1.1809. Unless EUR/USD drops below 1.1767 in the remainder of the day, it will snap a six-day losing streak.

On Wednesday, risk flows took control of the market action and the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe-haven. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which rose to its highest level in more than three weeks at 93.66 earlier in the day, staged a sharp U-turn. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.27% on the day at 93.27. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the S&P 500 Index is up 2.6% at 3,419.

Eyes on ECB's September meeting

On the other hand, the shared currency gathered strength after a Bloomberg report claimed that the European Central Bank will adopt a more optimistic tone on the outlook on Thursday.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said the ECB will revise its 2020 GDP expectations in its updated projections higher amid stronger private consumption.

Previewing the ECB meeting, “amid the slew of measures including balance sheet expansion and liquidity injection, the ECB is still in “implementation” mode and has sufficient flexibility to continue buying assets," said Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group. "However, the meetings in September and October will be crucial as far as discussions on expanded stimulus are concerned.”

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1805
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.1777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1845
Daily SMA50 1.1667
Daily SMA100 1.136
Daily SMA200 1.1193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1828
Previous Daily Low 1.1766
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1753
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1814
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1852
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1876

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

