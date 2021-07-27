EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.1800

- EUR/USD edges lower during the American trading hours.
- The risk-averse market environment is keeping EUR/USD's upside limited.
- US Dollar Index posts modest losses amid slumping Treasury bond yields.
The EUR/USD pair rose to a daily high of 1.1827 in the early American session on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.1808.
Falling US T-bond yields limit USD's gains
Earlier in the day, the renewed USD weakness allowed EUR/USD to gain traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.3% on Monday, fell to its lowest level in more than 10 days at 92.45 on Tuesday after the data published by the US Census Bureau showed Durable Goods orders rose by 0.08%, missing the market expectation for an increase of 2.1%.
On a positive note, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 129.1 in July from 128.9 and came in better than analysts' estimate of 123.9.
Although the sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helped the DXY pull away from lows, the index stays in the negative territory a little above 92.50. The 4% drop seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is making it difficult for the USD to outperform its rivals.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day. On Wednesday, the FOMC will release its Monetary Policy Statement alongside the Interest Rate Decision.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1813
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1993
|Daily SMA100
|1.1976
|Daily SMA200
|1.2007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1817
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1764
|Previous Weekly High
|1.183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1752
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1826
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
