EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns amid mixed ECB, Fed talks

- EUR/USD eyes the second consecutive weekly loss while stretching the previous day’s losses from one-week high.
- Market sentiment dwindles as US Treasury yields renew recession fears but Fed policymakers appear cautious.
- Softer German inflation, a lack of hawkish ECB talks weigh on Euro.
- Early signals for next week’s US inflation eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears. That said, the quote renews intraday low by the press time.
The widest negative difference between the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury bond yields since 1980 amplified the recession woes the previous day. The yield curve inversion remains around the same level as both these key bond yields stay inactive near 3.67% and 4.49% respectively by the press time.
While the recession woes renewed the US Dollar demand, softer German inflation data also probed the EUR/USD buyers. On Thursday, preliminary readings of Germany’s key inflation gauge, namely the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) eased to 9.2% YoY for January versus 10.0% expected and 9.6% prior. Additionally, an absence of hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, despite rejecting rate cut bias, also seems to weigh on the pair prices.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat prints of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which rose to 196K versus 190K expected and 183K prior, joined comments from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin to initially weigh on the US Dollar. Fed’s Barkin appeared too dovish while suggesting rate cuts as he said that it would make sense for the Fed to steer "more deliberately" from here due to lagged effects of policy. Previously, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hesitated in cheering the upbeat US jobs report and raised fears of no more hawkish moves from the US central bank. On the same line could be China-linked optimism as US President Biden’s taming of fears emanating from the China balloon shooting joined the hopes of People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cuts and the restart of the China-based companies’ listing on the US exchanges.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions even as Wall Street closed with losses whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific region grind lower of late.
Looking ahead, a light calendar in the bloc needs the EUR/USD traders to observe the risk catalysts for intermediate directions ahead of the early signals for the next week’s US inflation data, namely preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for February. Considering the upbeat expectations from the scheduled data, as well as the recession woes, the major currency pair is likely to witness further downside.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD reversed from the one-week high the previous day as the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) challenged buyers. Not only the failures to cross the 200-SMA, around 1.0770 by the press time, but the bearish candlestick at the latest swing high, namely the “Gravestone Doji”, also teases the pair sellers.
That said, an upward-sloping support line from Tuesday probes EUR/USD bears near 1.0730 ahead of the one-month-old ascending trend line support, close to 1.0690 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0724
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0833
|Daily SMA50
|1.0703
|Daily SMA100
|1.0353
|Daily SMA200
|1.0323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0791
|Previous Daily Low
|1.071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6950 despite downbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6950, unperturbed by the disappointing Chinese CPI and PPI data. The Aussie pair fails to benefit from the hawkish RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), as the US Dollar holds the recovery gains ahead of key US data.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold stays bearish below $1,873, US inflation clues eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,800s, despite bracing for the second weekly loss, as market players struggle for clear directions amid contrasting fundamentals and anxiety ahead of the key United States data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Interest rates and earnings are still main S&P 500 drivers
Stock bulls seem a bit more uncertain as a chorus of Federal Reserve officials warn of "higher for longer" interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari pointed out that financial markets seem more confident than central bankers that US inflation will quickly fall back to the Fed's +2% target rate.