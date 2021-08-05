EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar

- EUR/USD remains mildly bid on Thursday following the previous decline.
- The Euro holds ground on upbeat economic data.
- US Dollar Index records gains on the ISM and Fed’s officials comments.
The buying tone surrounding the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily losses. After touching the low of 1.1910 on July 30, the pair continues to march lower since the beginning of the week.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1835, down 0.01% on the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, rebounds above 92.20 amid steady US Treasury yields.
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday hinted at an interests rate hike in 2023 on the surprising pace of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to that, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly affirmed the possibility of the reduction of the massive assets purchasing program later this year or early next year.
Meanwhile, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI) came higher at 64.1 in July, well above market expectations of 60.5.
On the other hand, the single currency is boosted by the upbeat economic data. The Eurozone Retail Sales jumped 1.5% in June, compared with market expectations of a 1.7% increase.
The gains were limited as investors shed away from the riskier assets due to the concerns of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant and its impact on the fragile economic recovery.
The important data on the economic calendar to look out for would be the Euro Economic Bulletin, US Initial Jobless Claims, and Trade Balance data to gauge the market sentiment.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1826
|Daily SMA50
|1.1945
|Daily SMA100
|1.1971
|Daily SMA200
|1.2009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
