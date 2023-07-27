EUR/USD retakes 1.1100 mark on weaker USD, lacks follow-through ahead of ECB

- EUR/USD scales higher for the second straight day and draws support from sustained USD selling.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle and the upbeat market mood undermine the buck.
- Investors now look to the crucial ECB meeting for a fresh impetus ahead of the key US macro data.
The EUR/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Thursday and moves back above the 1.1100 round-figure mark during the Asian session. Spot prices recover further from a nearly two-week low, around mid-1.1000s touched on Tuesday and remain well supported by some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, extends its pullback from a two-week high touched on Tuesday in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The USD bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unimpressed by the fact that the Fed left the door open for one more interest rate hike in September or November. It is worth mentioning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to the post after the widely expected 25 bps lift-off on Wednesday, said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target.
Furthermore, hopes for more stimulus from China remain supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment across the global equity markets. This is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven USD, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or opt to lighten the bets ahead of the crucial European Central Bank (ECB) meeting this Thursday. The markets have been pricing in the possibility that the ECB will increase borrowing costs in July and September.
Moreover, the minutes of the ECB meeting held in June revealed that policymakers remain determined to continue the current hiking cycle to bring inflation back to target. That said, ECB officials recently delivered mixed signals regarding the next policy moves on the back of emerging signs of a cooling economy. The fears were further fueled by this week's disappointing release of the flash Euro Zone PMIs, which pointed to a sharp slowdown in business activity across the region. This, in turn, might cap gains for the EUR/USD pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets heading into the key central bank event risk and ahead of important US macro releases, due later during the early North American session. Thursday's US economic docket features the Advance Q2 GDP print, Durable Goods Order, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the post-ECB volatility, should provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.105
|Daily SMA50
|1.0906
|Daily SMA100
|1.0897
|Daily SMA200
|1.0708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD spikes to one-week top, beyond 0.6800 mark amid broad-based USD weakness
AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and draws support from sustained USD selling. Expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle weigh on the Greenback. Hopes for more stimulus from China boost the Aussie and remain supportive of the move up.
EUR/USD retakes 1.1100, as focus shifts to ECB policy decision
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1100, consolidating Fed-inspired gains in Thursday's Asian trading. Worries over a potential ECB dovish hike alongside the US Dollar positioning ahead of the US Q2 GDP data could keep the pair within a confined range.
Fed Powell’s patience powers XAU/USD toward $2,000, US GDP eyed Premium
Gold price is building on two back-to-back days of gains extending its upswing into a third day on Thursday. XAU/USD firms up, as the United States Dollar (USD) continues its corrective decline from two-week highs heading toward the US advance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release for the second quarter.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
ECB Preview: Another hike, but what next? Premium
Following the Fed, the ECB will be the next central bank to decide on interest rates. A 25 basis point interest rate hike is expected, along with a hawkish tone. The focus is on what the ECB will do after July.