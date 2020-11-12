EUR/USD rests near 50-day SMA support with focus on German bond yields

- Down 0.88% this week, EUR/USD trades near key support.
- The pair risks a deeper drop on dovish ECB talk and softer German yields.
- Continued gains in Treasury yields would add to bearish pressures.
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1768, having faced rejection near 1.1790 in early Asia.
The support could be breached if the German 10-year bond yields extend Wednesday's losses in a EUR-negative manner.
The benchmark yield fell by four basis points to -0.51 after the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the policymakers would mainly look at more emergency bond purchases and cheap loans for banks while putting together its new stimulus package next month.
EUR/USD also declined by more than 0.30% to 1.1745. However, the sellers failed to force a daily close above the 50-day SMA.
Apart from the German bond markets, the EUR could take cues from the final reading of Eurozone's October Consumer Price Index, Eurozone Industrial Production for September. The ECB head Lagarde and her colleagues De Guindos, Panetta, Schnabel, Mersch, may shed more light on the central bank's stimulus plans during their speeches later today.
The volatility could pick up following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release at 13:30 GMT. The US 10-year treasury yield has gained nearly 20 basis points this week. So far, however, that has failed to translate into a broad-based dollar rally.
However, if the US CPI beats estimates, the focus will likely shift to the hardening of yields, fueling a dollar rally.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1696
|Daily SMA200
|1.1345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1746
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rests near 50-day SMA support with focus on German bond yields
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1768, having faced rejection near 1.1790 in early Asia. The support could be breached if the German 10-year bond yields extend Wednesday's losses in a EUR-negative manner.
When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds the lower ground while testing 1.3200 ahead of the UK GDP release. Although market forecasts suggest a reversal of the previous -19.8% contraction with +15.8% growth on QoQ, the recovery is likely to fade on the yearly basis, expected -9.4% versus -21.5% prior.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.