EUR/USD: Resistance at 1.1990/92 to cap the rally – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has surged higher to 1.1950/92 – the 38.2% retracement of the Q1 fall, mid-March highs and 55-day average and Credit Suisse’s bias remains to look for the rebound to ideally end here.
Resistance at 1.1990/92 ideally caps with support seen at 1.1928/23
“EUR/USD has surged higher for a test of an important resistance starting at the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2021 fall at 1.1948/50 and stretching up to the mid -March highs at 1.1990/92, with the 55-day average also seen here at 1.1974. Despite the strength of the recovery we continue to look for this to ideally cap and for the risk to eventually turn lower again.”
“Support is seen at 1.1928/23 initially, below which can see a move back to 1.1883, with a break below 1.1871/60 needed to see a small top complete, for a fall back to 1.1795 initially.”
“A close above 1.1992/97 though would instead suggest we have seen a more important low established near the 1.1695 key support, clearing the way for further strength to resistance at 1.2022/27 next and then more importantly at the March high and 61.88% retracement of the 2021 fall.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.