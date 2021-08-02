EUR/USD renews upside towards 1.1900, German, US statistics eyed

- EUR/USD consolidates recent losses near one-month high, refreshes intraday top.
- DXY tracks Treasury yields to south as Senators haggle over infrastructure spending.
- China growth worries join covid woes, Sino-American jitters to challenge greenback bears.
- German Retail Sales for June, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July awaited for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s pullback from the monthly top, picking up bids to 1.1870, ahead of Monday’s European session. The major currency pair marked the heaviest weekly gains during the last week as Fed’s rejection to tapering and mixed data from the US favored the buyers. However, the traders are cautious ahead of the monthly release of German Retail Sales and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, not to forget ongoing talks over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill in the Senate.
With the US Q2 GDP and Core PCE Price Index figures backing the Fed’s resistance to offering tapering clues, market players seemed convinced of no sooner rate hikes. However, activity numbers are still stronger and the US Health official Anthony Fauci recently ruled out speculations of lockdown’s return, which in turn keeps traders on their edge ahead of Friday’s monthly employment data.
On the contrary, talks over US President Biden’s stimulus are finally on the Senate floor and policymakers are optimistic to get it passed during this week. The same could infuse more liquidity in the market and refresh reflation fears.
Also challenging the market sentiment could be the chatters over Chinese economic growth and a record cut in US government holdings by the world’s biggest pension fund, Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
On the other hand, ECB officials have realized the need of dumping the monetary policy adjustment clues while citing the Delta covid variant. However, Germany remains a firm supported of dialing back the easy money and hence today’s Retail Sales for June, expected +2.0% versus +4.2% MoM prior, will be the key.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.23% whereas the stock futures remain firm by the press time.
While the German figures can offer immediate direction, US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, market consensus 60.8 versus 60.6 prior, should offer extra directions for EUR/USD bulls. Amid these plays, risk catalysts shouldn’t be ignored.
Technical analysis
The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick. The candle formation also gains support from a bearish cross of the 200-day EMA over 50-day EMA, suggesting further weakness of the quote. However, MACD flashes bullish signals and hence the pair bears are waiting for a clear signal.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1872
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.1872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1821
|Daily SMA50
|1.1966
|Daily SMA100
|1.1973
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line. The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.