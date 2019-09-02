EUR/USD renews two-year lows near 1.0960 amid aggressive ECB rate cut calls

- EUR/USD slides amid Eurozone growth concerns and increased ECB easing calls.
- US Dollar Index hits fresh highs amid US-China trade war-led risk-off
- EUR: Downside looks more compelling amid US Labor Day holiday.
EUR/USD extends the losing-streak into a sixth straight day on Monday, having renewed two-year lows at 1.0957 last minutes.
EUR/USD: Bears now target May 2017 lows at 1.0840
After a brief consolidative stint just under the 1.10 handle, the spot came under fresh selling pressure in the European trading after the final Euro area Manufacturing PMIs showed that the Eurozone's manufacturing recession continued for a seventh month in August.
Worsening Eurozone economic growth outlook, in the face of the US-China trade escalation and growing Brexit uncertainty, heightened the pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB), which meets next week, to resort to aggressive easing. This is reflected by Eurozone money markets, which now price in a 60% chance a 20-bps Sept ECB rate cut versus a 10-bps rate cut previously expected.
Meanwhile, on the Italian political scenario, Italian 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party tried their best over the weekend to hammer out a deal on a common agenda and Cabinet posts. However, that seems to keep the shared currency uninspired, as risks of a fallout still persist until anything concrete is decided on Wednesday.
Further, broad-based US dollar strength also collaborates to the recent declines in the EUR/USD pair. The greenback continues to benefit from the growth differential, as the US economy remains in better shape when compared to the Eurozone.
Looking ahead, the pair risks further downside and the US Labor Day induced thin-trading could only exaggerate the moves. All eyes will also stay focussed on any new updates on the US-China trade front.
EUR/USD Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0959
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.0992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1125
|Daily SMA50
|1.119
|Daily SMA100
|1.1204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1000 amid new tariffs, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1000, stable. The US and China have imposed new tariffs as expected and markets still hope for new talks. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations.
GBP/USD falling below 1.2100 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, lower on the day. Leading Conservative rebel David Gauke said he is uncertain MPs may block a no-deal Brexit as PM Johnson plans to purge rebels.
USD/JPY lacks upside momentum amid trade/political pessimism
USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback.
Gold falls back to $ 1520 amid resurgent USD demand
Fresh bids emerged just below the 1520 level over the last hour, allowing a tepid recovery in Gold. However, resurgent US dollar demand across the board could keep a lid on the recovery.
Forex Today: New US-Sino tariffs kick in and Brexit battle reaches new highs
New US tariffs on China have kicked in over the weekend as planned. The world's second-largest economy has hit back as expected. President Donald Trump reiterated that high-level talks are still set to go ahead later this month in Washington.