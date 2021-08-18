EUR/USD remains weak below 1.1720 on stronger USD, EU CPI eyed

- EUR/USD holds mild gains on Wednesday after the previous-day sell-off.
- US Dollar Index retreats slightly below 93.10, still elevated.
- The Euro manages to rebound following upbeat economic data.
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor gains in the middle of the week. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1721, down 0.11% on the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, remains strong above 93.00.
The US dollar gains on its safe-haven appeal as investors remain fearful of the concerns of the rising coronavirus delta variant and its impact on global growth recovery amid a mixed bag of economic data.
The single currency is weighed down amid a general risk-off mood. The EU Industrial Production fell 0.3% in June as compared to the market expectation of 0.2 drop.
Investors turn their attention to EU Core Inflation Rate, US Building Permits data to take trade insight.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1797
|Daily SMA50
|1.1867
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.2009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1785
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1708
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold advances towards $1,800 on USD pullback, FOMC Minutes eyed
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,789, up 0.13% on a day during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s downbeat momentum as the USD consolidates recent gains ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.