EUR/USD remains vulnerable near two-week lows, Eurozone PMIs awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD was seen consolidating its losses to over two-week lows amid stronger USD.
  • The risk-off mood, upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the safe-haven greenback.
  • Investors now look forward to the Eurozone PMI prints for a fresh directional impetus.

The EUR/USD pair dropped to over two-week lows, around the 1.1835 region during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.1800s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Following the previous day's sharp fall of nearly 100 pips, the pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase as investors await fresh catalyst from Wednesday's flash Eurozone PMIs. That said, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.

The US dollar remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, bolstered by the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and cap the upside for the EUR/USD pair.

The global risk sentiment took a hit after Western countries imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over the human rights violations in Xinjiang. The flight to safety picked up pace in reaction to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments that tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments.

This, along with easing inflation worries acted as a headwind for the US bond yields, albeit did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, downplayed the risks that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation.

On the other hand, the shared currency was weighed down by growing market concerns about the third wave of COVID-19 infections, pandemic-related lockdowns and the slow vaccine rollouts in Europe. Several European countries extended or reintroduced lockdown measures in an effort to curb rising cases, fuelled by more contagious new variants.

The endless lockdown is expected to have ruined the recovery in the Eurozone's dominant services industry and hence, Tuesday's release of Services PMIs will carry more significance. Weaker readings will add to the narrative of uneven economic recovery in the region, which should pave the way for additional weakness for the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1847
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1976
Daily SMA50 1.2054
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1941
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.1989
Previous Weekly Low 1.1874
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1815
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1779
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1716
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1913
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1976
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2012

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.

Read more

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.

Gold News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures