EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1150 as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

- EUR/USD is likely to plunge near 1.1108 on weaponry aid from the Western leaders.
- Belarus is preparing to join Russia, bringing in a fresh wave of risk-aversion.
- The recession situation in Europe has underpinned the greenback against the euro.
The EUR/USD pair is likely to retest fresh 2022 lows near 1.1100, as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate after the Washington Post has reported that Belarus is likely to join Russia's invasion. The former is preparing its military troops to send them to support the Russian military as soon as on Monday, a US administration official cited.
Meanwhile, the Australian government announced on Monday that, they will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine in response to Russian military activity last week.
Apart from Australia, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also announced that their administration will provide an additional $25 million worth of defensive military equipment to Ukraine.
No one could deny the fact that the Western leaders are favoring Ukraine and providing weaponry aid to support them indirectly against Putin’s decision of destruction in Ukraine. Although the other nations are supporting Ukraine, the overall picture of the war between Moscow and Kyiv is escalating further. This may advocate the situation of recession in Europe and the EU (European Union) will require resorting to cautioned fiscal policies. Also, this has weakened the euro against the greenback.
The US dollar index (DXY) looks to reclaim the last week’s high at 97.64 amid broader improvement in safe-haven appeal. Moreover, Anticipation ahead of Wednesday’s testimony from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is keeping the bulls in control.
The monthly Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from Eurostat will be one of the major events for investors to keep under the radar alongside the geopolitical developments.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1159
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0107
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|1.1266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1344
|Daily SMA50
|1.1331
|Daily SMA100
|1.1384
|Daily SMA200
|1.162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1271
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1166
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
