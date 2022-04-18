EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0800 as US dollar firms up with yields

- EUR/USD remains weighed down by firmer US dollar and Treasury yields.
- The euro bears the brunt of the dovish ECB and a likely EU embargo on the Russian gas.
- Hawkish Fed’s commentary will likely keep USD bulls afloat alongside the Ukraine risks.
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest leg down just below 1.0800, as bears refuse to give up amid a notable US dollar demand and risk-off market profile.
The greenback continues to track the rally in the US Treasury yields, in the wake of the hawkish Fed commentary and increased odds of a 50-bps May rate hike. In the previous, the Fed policymakers hinted at the balance sheet reduction process to kick in as early as June while some of the officials called for the rates to return to neutral this year.
The yield differential between the US and Euro area widened remarkably and bolstered the dollar’s demand after the European Central Bank (ECB) disappointed the hawks. “In fact, the ECB left its key policy rates unchanged and reaffirmed that rate hikes would only come sometime after the Asset Purchase Program (APP) is concluded in the third quarter. This disappointed some investors anticipating a more hawkish tilt amid the record-high inflation,” FXStreet’s Analyst Haresh Menghani noted.
Meanwhile, the main currency pair also remains undermined by a possibility of a de facto European Union (EU) embargo on the Russian gas, as the Italian PM Mario Drago believes that the EU can cut the Russian energy dependence sooner than thought.
Further, a protracted Russia-Ukraine war is flaring up inflation concerns, flagging recession risks in the old continent, which could intensify the selling interest around the shared currency. The US dollar could emerge as the most sought-after safe haven in times of uncertainty and policy divergence.
Later in the day, the price action in the dollar and the yields will play out amid persistent risk aversion and Easter Monday-induced light trading. The speech by the Fed official James Bullard will be closely followed amid a data-dry US docket.
EUR/USD technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0793
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0956
|Daily SMA50
|1.1092
|Daily SMA100
|1.1204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0797
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0933
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0758
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0800 as US dollar firms up with yields
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0800 amid a notable US dollar demand and firmer Treasury yields. The euro bears the brunt of the dovish ECB and a likely EU embargo on the Russian gas. Hawkish Fed’s commentary will likely keep USD bulls afloat amid a protracted Ukraine war.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3000 on strong US dollar
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3000, as a firm US dollar takes the lead on Easter Monday amid risk-aversion. The Fed sentiment is a driving force along with the risks associated with the Russian-Ukraine crisis.
Gold needs to crack this level to take on the $2,000 mark Premium
Having booked the second straight weekly gain, gold price is setting off a new week on the right footing, as bulls regather strength after Good Friday’s brief pullback. XAUUSD is sitting at the highest level since March 14 at $1,989.
How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash
Cardano price is forming a bottom reversal pattern that could pull it from the multi-month downtrend and kick-start a bull rally. However, ADA bulls have their own set of hurdles to overcome for such a bullish outcome.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.