- EUR/USD keeps the daily range around the parity zone.
- ECB raised its key rates by 75 bps, matching previous estimates.
- The ECB now sees the region’s economy expanding 3.1% in 2022.
The single currency now alternates gains with losses and motivates EUR/USD to keep hovering around the parity region after the ECB raised rates on Thursday.
EUR/USD now focuses on Lagarde
EUR/USD keeps the daily range after the ECB raised the interests rates by 75 bps, as widely expected. That said, the interest on the main refinancing operations, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility are now at 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75%, respectively.
In its statement, the ECB predicts that further interest rate hikes are on the table over the next several meetings aimed at undermining demand and tackle upside risks in inflation expectations.
The updated macroeconomic projections now forecast inflation to rise at an average 8.1% this year, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024. Back to the economic growth, the bank’s staff now sees the region expanding 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in the next year and 1.9% in 2024.
Moving forward, market participants will now closely follow the usual press conference by Chairwoman Lagarde and the subsequent Q&A session, while the speech by Fed's Powell will also grab investors' attention.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD now clings to the parity region ahead of the always important press conference by Chair Lagarde after the ECB delivered a widely anticipated 75 bps rate hike.
So far, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence. The latter, in the meantime, keeps closely following the prevailing debate around the size of the next interest rate hikes by both the ECB and the Federal Reserve.
On the negatives for the single currency emerge the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Interest Rate Decision, Lagarde press conference (Thursday) – Eurogroup Meeting, Emergency Energy Meeting (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.06% at 1.0005 and faces the next resistance at 1.0090 (weekly high August 26) ahead of 1.0161 (55-day SMA) and then 1.0202 (August 17 high). On the other hand, a drop below 0.9863 (2022 low September 6) would target 0.9859 (December 2002 low) en route to 0.9685 (October 2002 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
