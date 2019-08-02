Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, points out that EUR/USD pair has seen a return to point of break down over night as it has nor overcome any resistance of note and therefore remains under pressure.

Key Quotes

“Previous lows will offer good resistance 1.1110/06. It targets the 1.0974 2018-2019 support line, which in turn guards the 78.6% retracement at 1.0814/78.6% retracement.”

“The market will stay directly offered below 1.1176/88 (mid June low and March low) and only a close above here would signal recovery to the 55 day ma at 1.1235 and the highs from last week at 1.1285. But while capped here it will remain on the defensive.”

“The market will need to regain the 55 week ma at 1.1372 to generate upside interest.”