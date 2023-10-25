EUR/USD remains under pressure above 1.0550 ahead of ECB rate decision, US GDP data

- EUR/USD faces some selling pressure amid the cautious mood, higher US Treasury yields.
- The US New Home Sales increased to 759,000 MoM in September, better than expected.
- European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
- Investors will closely watch the ECB rate decision, ECB President Lagarde’s speech, and US Q3 growth numbers.
The EUR/USD pair resumes its downside path after retracing from the 1.0600 area during the early Asian session on Thursday. Markets turn cautious on the escalating tension in the Middle East ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday, with no change in rate expected. The major pair currently trades around 1.0567, gaining 0.01% on the day.
That being said higher US Treasury yields and risk-off mood boost the US Dollar (USD) broadly. The September’s New Home Sales in the US increased to 759,000 MoM, above the market consensus of 680,000.
Furthermore, the Middle East conflicts might cap the upside of the pair and boost safe-haven assets like the Greenback. Israel agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a ground invasion is being prepared.
On the other hand, the Eurozone economic data suggested a negative outlook in the region, which exerts pressure on the Euro (EUR). On Tuesday, the preliminary Composite PMI for the eurozone fell to 46.5 in October from 47.2 in September. It was the sixth consecutive reading below 50, indicating an ongoing downturn. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 43.0 from 43.4 in the previous reading, and the Services PMI declined from 48.7 versus 47.8 prior.
European Central Bank policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said on Tuesday that the central bank will monitor the unfolding crisis in the Middle East while mentioning that it was too early to assess the impact on economies.
Investors will keep an eye on the ECB monetary policy meeting later on Thursday, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The markets anticipate that the ECB is unlikely to raise any rate in the near future. The attention will shift to ECB President Christine Lagarde's forward guidance following the meeting.
On the US docket, the first Q3 Gross Domestic Product estimate will be due on Thursday, which is expected to show a 4.2% expansion. Also, Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders will be released. These figures could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0567
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0558
|Daily SMA50
|1.0678
|Daily SMA100
|1.0824
|Daily SMA200
|1.0818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0695
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0617
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0511
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0439
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
