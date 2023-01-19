- EUR/USD has continued to juggle below 1.0800 as the focus has shifted to ECB Lagarde’s speech.
- Weak retail demand and lower US PPI resulted in a sell-off in the S&P500 futures.
- The speech from ECB’ Lgarade will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action ahead.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance below the critical resistance of 1.0800 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde for fresh impetus.
The risk-off profile is turning huge further as the carry-forwarded selling pressure in the S&P500 futures is demonstrating a weaker risk appetite of the market participants. Weakness in United States equities was driven by the lower-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales report. Poor retail demand has triggered the risk of lower sales, which might impact the operating margins of various firms.
Hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers resulted in a V-shape recovery for the US Dollar Index (DXY). The majority of Fed policymakers are favoring slowing the pace of hiking interest rates but haven’t trimmed terminal rate projections. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker expects terminal rate projection in a 5.25-5.50% range and achievement of 2% inflation in CY2025, as reported by Reuters.
The US Treasury yields are displaying volatility as investors are in a fix on whether to provide strength to the yields due to hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers or to build shorts amid lower PPI-inspired drop in inflation projections.
On the Eurozone front, the speech from ECB’s Lagarde will provide fresh cues about the likely monetary policy action in February. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that ECB policymakers are starting to consider a slower pace of interest-rate hikes after a likely 50 basis-point step in February. “The rapid energy-driven decline in headline inflation is giving the ECB a bit of breathing space, but policymakers will remain focused on persistent underlying pressures for now.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0687
|Daily SMA50
|1.0548
|Daily SMA100
|1.0214
|Daily SMA200
|1.031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0868
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0639
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
