EUR/USD remains sidelined for the time being – UOB

EUR/USD is expected to trade within a rangebound theme in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of “trading sideways”, EUR dropped sharply to a low of 1.0994 before recovering to end the day on a soft note at 1.1017 (- 0.21%). Downward momentum has picked up, albeit not by much. From here, barring a move back above 1.1050 (minor resistance at 1.1035), EUR could dip below 1.0994 but the next support at 1.0975 is unlikely to come into the picture”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR slipped and lost -0.20% last Friday (NY close of 1.1017). The price action offers no fresh clues and we continue to hold the same view from more than a week ago (13 Sep, spot at 1.1055) wherein EUR is expected “trade sideways”. For now, the expected sidewaytrading range is still within 1.0925/1.1130. Looking forward, EUR has to register a NY close out of the expected range before a more sustained directional price action can be expected”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
