EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.0820 post-IFO

- EUR/USD trades on the back footing on Monday.
- German IFO survey came in above estimates in February.
- Risk-off mood re-emerged on the back of coronavirus fears.
The single currency has started the week on a negative mood and is now taking EUR/USD to the 1.0820 region amidst a renewed buying interest in the greenback.
EUR/USD offered on risk-off sentiment
EUR/USD is fading part of Friday’s strong gains to the mid-1.0800s, where the recovery appears to have lost some vigour.
The resurgence of the risk-aversion in response to heightened concerns around the Chinese COVID-19 have lent extra support to the safe haven universe and the greenback on Monday, which has resumed the upside following the daily pullback at the end of last week.
In the docket, the euro attempted a move to the 1.0840 region – where coincides the 10-day SMA – after the German IFO survey surprised to the upside earlier today. Indeed, the German Business Climate improved a tad to 96.3 (from 96.0) for the month of February, bettering consensus. Further results from the survey saw the Current Assessment component at 98.9 and Business Expectations at 93.4, all surpassing forecasts.
Later in the US calendar, the Chicago Fed Acitvity index is due seconded by the Dallas Fed manufacturing gauge, while Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish) will speak on Economy at the NABE Conference.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is seen some light at the end of the tunnel at the end of last week on the back of upbeat data in the euro docket, managing at the same time to put further distance from recent YTD lows in the 1.0780/75 band. As usual, USD-dynamics are seen dictating the pair’s price action for the time being along with the broader risk appetite trends, where the COVID-19 remains in centre stage. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its “strategic review” (announced at its January meeting) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change in the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, latest results from the German and EMU dockets continue to support the view that any attempt of recovery in the region remains elusive for the time being and is expected to keep weighing on the currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.27% at 1.0818 and a breakdown of 1.0777 (weekly/2020 low Feb.20) would target 1.0710 (monthly low Jan.5 2016) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at 1.0863 (high Feb.21) followed by 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) and finally 1.0892 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.