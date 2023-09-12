EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey

- EUR/USD trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Tuesday.
- The USD stalls its retracement slide from a multi-month top and caps the upside.
- Traders now look to the German Zew Economic Sentiment for a fresh impetus.
- The focus remains on the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB meeting.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up to a four-day high and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently hover below mid-1.0700s and remain well within the striking distance of a three-month low touched last week.
The US Dollar (USD) stabilizes after a sharp fall on Monday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the highest level since March, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the cautious market mood, lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback.
It is worth mentioning that the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. Furthermore, the upbeat US macro data released last week pointed to a resilient economy and should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, fuels concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs and continues to keep a lid on the optimism in the equity markets.
The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by the uncertainty over the European Central Bank's (ECB) future rate-hike path. In fact, market participants remain divided on whether the ECB will hike interest rates for a 10th straight time amid still-hight inflation or pause its historic policy-tightening cycle in the wake of a darkening Euro Zone economic outlook. This further contributes to capping the upside for the EUR/USD pair, at least for now.
Traders now look to the release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment for some impetus during the European session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the crucial US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and the ECB meeting on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the EUR/USD pair's near-term trajectory. In the meantime, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0819
|Daily SMA50
|1.0946
|Daily SMA100
|1.0908
|Daily SMA200
|1.0825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0831
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
