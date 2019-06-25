EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1400 mark post-US data, ahead of Powell’s speech

- A modest USD uptick prompts some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
- The corrective slide remained limited in the wake of disappointing US macro data.
- Tuesday’s key focus remains on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.
The EUR/USD pair held on the defensive below the 1.1400 handle and had a rather muted reaction to disappointing US macro releases.
Having touched a fresh three-month high level of 1.1412, the pair started losing positive momentum and ticked lower through the European trading session. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed a modest US Dollar rebound from multi-month lows.
With investors still digesting the latest dovish shift by the FOMC, traders seemed inclined to lighten their bearish USD bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking from near-term overbought conditions.
Meanwhile, the USD uptick lacked any strong conviction the wake of the latest disappointment from the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which dropped to 121.5 for June as compared to the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 131.3.
Adding to this, new home sales plunged 7.8% in May, missing consensus estimates by a big margin and also worse than a drop of 3.7% recorded in the previous month, while Richmond Manufacturing Index fell to 3 for June as against market expectations for a steady reading of 5.
The data, however, failed to provide any meaningful impetus as the key focus remains on Powell's scheduled speech, which might provide some fresh clues over the possibility of a rate cut move at the upcoming July meeting and might play an important role in providing a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1391
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1251
|Daily SMA50
|1.1221
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1413
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near multi-month highs ahead of Powell
US Fed Chief Powell will talk about monetary policy later today, keeping the greenback out of the market's favor, amid mounting speculation the central bank will cut rates as soon as July.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY: recovers to 107 area as markets wait for Powell's speech
10-year US T-bond yield extends slide, drops below 2%. US Dollar Index stays calm near the 96 mark. Fed's Williams & Bostic, FOMC Chairman Powell are scheduled to speak later today.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.