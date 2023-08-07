EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1000, seems vulnerable amid modest USD strength

- EUR/USD comes under some selling pressure and is undermined by reviving USD demand.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes turn out to be a key factor lending some support to the buck.
- Expectations that the ECB will soon end its rate-hiking cycle contribute to the offered tone.
The EUR/USD pair meets with some supply on the first day of a new week and retreats further from a four-day peak, around the 1.1040 area touched in reaction to the rather unimpressive headline US NFP print on Friday. Spot prices slip back below the 1.1000 psychological mark during the Asian session and for now, seem to have stalled a two-day-old recovery from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.0910 area, or a nearly one-month low touched last Thursday.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The closely-watched US monthly employment details showed that the economy added 187K jobs in July, which, along with a downward revision of readings for May and June, suggested demand for workers was slowing. That said, solid wage growth and an unexpected downtick in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in the labour market. This keeps the door for one more 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September or November wide open and lends some support to the buck.
The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive interest rate hikes in September amid signs that the underlying inflation in the Euro Zone has peaked. In fact, Fitch Ratings said on Friday that falling Euro Zone inflation puts ECB rates peak within sight. Moreover, the ECB, in its economic bulletin published on Friday, noted that the ECB noted that the underlying inflation in the region likely peaked during the first half of 2023. This is seen as another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/USD pair. Bears, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week's release of the US inflation figures.
The crucial US CPI report is due on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path and driving the USD demand. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the Euro Zone macro data - German Industrial Production and Sentix Investor Confidence. Meanwhile, there isn't any relevant economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of speeches by a slew of FOMC members. Any policy-related remarks might provide some impetus to the buck and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the EUIR/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0994
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.108
|Daily SMA50
|1.0937
|Daily SMA100
|1.092
|Daily SMA200
|1.0745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1042
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0935
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0912
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0976
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.