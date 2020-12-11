EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.2125-20 region, downside seems limited

By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD witnessed a modest pullback on Friday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
  • Cross-driven strength stemming from a strong rally in EUR/GBP extended support.
  • Any meaningful pullback is likely to remain limited and seen as a buying opportunity.

The EUR/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 1.2120 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2165 area amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus dented investors' confidence. This was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, which, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the greenback.

The USD uptick, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained limited. This, along with some cross-driven strength stemming from a strong rally in the EUR/GBP, extended some support to EUR/USD pair. The British pound witnessed some aggressive selling on the last trading day of the week and was pressured by growing worries about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease now seems to have lifted expectations for a swift global economic recovery. This, in turn, might further collaborate towards capping any meaningful upside for the buck. Hence, any corrective pullback for the EUR/USD pair is more likely to be shallow and might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

On the economic data front, the softer-than-expected release of US Producer Price Index (PPI) for November did little to impress the USD bulls and passed largely unnoticed. Friday's US economic docket also features the revised version of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, though is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2119
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2143
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1974
Daily SMA50 1.1851
Daily SMA100 1.1826
Daily SMA200 1.1453
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2159
Previous Daily Low 1.2074
Previous Weekly High 1.2178
Previous Weekly Low 1.1924
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2007
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

