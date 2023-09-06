EUR/USD remains on the defensive above 1.0730, with eyes on EU Retail Sales, US Services PMI

- EURUSD attracts some sellers near 1.0735 amid fears of a potential recession.
- Eurozone Producer Price Index fell for the seventh straight month in July.
- US Factory Orders for July dropped to the lowest since mid-2020; investors anticipate another 25 basis point (bps) rate hike.
- Market players will focus on the German Factory Orders, Eurozone Retail Sales ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure near 1.0732 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro is weakened against the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a recession in the Eurozone following the weaker economic data.
Data released by the Eurostat revealed on Tuesday that producer prices in the Eurozone fell for the seventh straight month in July. The Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July dropped to -0.5% MoM from -0.4% prior while the annual figure fell -7.6% from the previous’s reading of -3.4%. Additionally, HCOB Composite PMI for August declined to 46.7 from 47.0 in July. Finally, the HCOB Services PMI for the same period dropped to 47.9 from 48.3 in July. In response to the downbeat data, the Euro extends its downside as investors worry about the potential recession. The discouraging data might convince the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its hawkish stance for the upcoming meeting.
Earlier this week, ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the importance of central banks keeping inflation expectations firmly anchored. The ECB Council Member Joachim Nagel advocated for price stability but refrained from providing further details while his colleague Pierre Wunsch said that the central bank could do a little bit more and it's too early to talk about ending hikes entirely.
Across the pond, the US Factory Orders for July dropped to the lowest since mid-2020. The figure came in at -2.1% MoM, compared with a rise of 2.3% last month, and lower than the market's forecast of 0.1%. About last week’s data, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August came in at 187K, above the previous readings of 157K and above the market consensus of 170K.
Market participants anticipate a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike for the entire year, bringing rates to 5.75%, according to the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP) tool. Apart from this, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed has more room to raise interest rates. He added that the data will determine if the Fed needs to raise rates again and whether the Fed is done raising rates. This hawkish remark boosts the US Dollar firmer against the EUR and acts as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
Market participants will monitor the German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales for July for fresh impetus later in the day. On the US docket, the US ISM Services PMI for August will be released on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from the statement and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0865
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.0918
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6400 amid Australian GDP beat, USD pullback
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6400, as traders digest upbeat Australian Q2 GDP data. The Aussie also finds support from a broad US Dollar pullback, despite a cautious market mood. The focus shifts to the US data for a fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY off YTD peak, posts modest losses around 147.50
USD/JPY retreats to near 147.50 after hitting a fresh YTD peak, snapping a three-day winning streak. Intervention fears and a softer risk tone underpin the JPY and exert pressure on the pair. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy stance should help limit any meaningful corrective slide.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support Premium
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
Investors grow wary of inflation expectations
The significant development overnight came from Oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. So, while Oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.