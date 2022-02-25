EUR/USD remains offered and breaks below 1.1200

- EUR/USD adds to recent losses in the sub-1.1200 area.
- The dollar remains strong and weighs on the pair.
- ECB Lagarde, US PCE next of importance in the calendar.
Sellers remain in control of the shared currency and drag EUR/USD back below 1.1200 the figure at the end of the week.
EUR/USD looks to Russia-Ukraine
EUR/USD is down for the third session in a row on Friday, always on the back of the solid demand for the greenback, which remains in turn underpinned by the persistent risk aversion.
Indeed, investors keep favouring the “flight-to-safety” sentiment at the end of the week against the backdrop of further deterioration in the Russia-Ukraine front.
The move lower in spot came in tandem with renewed weakness in yields of the key 10y German Bund, now gyrating around the 0.16% area as the demand for bonds remain firm.
In the domestic docket, final Germany GDP Growth Rate showed the economy expanded 1.8% YoY in Q4 and contracted 0.3% inter-quarter. In addition, ECB’s M3 Money Supply expanded 6.4% in the year to January. Later in the session, the final EMU Consumer Confidence is due ahead of the speech by ECB’s Lagarde.
Across the pond, PCE and Core PCE are due followed by Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income/Spending and the final Consumer Sentiment gauge.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to look to the geopolitical scenario and risk appetite trends for near-term direction. On this, the recent deterioration of the Russia-Ukraine front is expected to keep the pair under pressure amidst solid risk-off sentiment and demand for the greenback. In the meantime, bouts of strength in the pair should remain underpinned by speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB probably sooner than many anticipate, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region. The threat to this view, as usual, comes from the Fed and a potential tighter-than-expected start of the normalization of its monetary conditions.
Key events in the euro area this week: Eurogroup Meeting, Germany Final Q4 GDP, EMU Final Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.14% at 1.1175 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1323 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1390 (weekly high Feb.21) and finally 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1106 (2022 low Feb.24) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold to remain volatile around $1,917 amid Russia-Ukraine war
Gold price braces for yet another turbulent day, with volatility to remain through the roof amid incoming updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is reportedly ready for taking control of Kyiv.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.