EUR/USD remains offered above 1.0700 ahead of data, Lagarde

- EUR/USD gives away part of the weekly advance on Wednesday.
- Chairwoman C.Lagarde is due to speak later in the session.
- Markets’ attention is expected to be on the US Retail Sales.
Sellers seem to have regained the upper hand around the European currency and now put EUR/USD under some pressure near the 1.0700 neighbourhood on Wednesday.
EUR/USD appears supported near 1.0700, looks at Lagarde
After two consecutive daily advances – including a brief test of the area beyond 1.0800 the figure on Tuesday - EUR/USD now faces some loss of momentum and recedes to the 1.0700 zone, where decent contention seems to have turned up.
In the meantime, the dollar regains some composure following the heightened volatility in the wake of the publication of the US inflation figures on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the pair keeps the multi-session consolidative theme in the lower end of the recent range unchanged so far, as investors continue to closely monitor message from both the ECB and the Fed policymakers.
In the domestic calendar, EMU Balance of Trade figures are due seconded by Industrial Production and the speech by Chairwoman C.Lagarde at the European Parliament. Busy day across the pond, as Retail Sales, MBA Mortgage Applications, Industrial Production, the NAHB Index, Business Inventories, the NY Empire State Index and TIC Flows are all scheduled for later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
Despite the recent rebound to the 1.0800 region, EUR/USD remains within the multi-day consolidative phase and decently supported near 1.0650 for the time being.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, recession concerns now appear to have dwindled, which at the same time remain an important driver sustaining the ongoing recovery in the single currency as well as the hawkish narrative from the ECB.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Balance of Trade, Industrial Production, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.09% at 1.0727 and a drop below 1.0655 (weekly low February 13) would target 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) en route to 1.0324 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) seconded by 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) and finally 1.1100 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2100 on soft UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing. US Retail Sales coming up next.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.