EUR/USD remains neutral between 1.0750/1.1000 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the neutral stance unchanged on EUR/USD for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation that the risk for EUR is ‘tilted to the upside’ from yesterday was wrong as it plummeted to and hit an overnight low of 1.0800. The subsequent soft daily closing in NY (1.0822, -0.31%) has resulted in an improvement in downward momentum and the current weakness in EUR could extend lower. From here, as long as EUR does not move above 1.0860 (minor resistance is at 1.0840), further decline towards 1.0775 would not be surprising. For today, the major support at 1.0750 could be just out reach.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR traded in a relatively quiet manner over the past few days and the price actions offer no fresh clues. We continue to hold same view from last Thursday (16 Apr, spot at 1.0890) wherein ‘the outlook is mixed’ and EUR could ‘continue to trade in an undecided manner within a broad 1.0750/1.1000 range for a period’.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.