EUR/USD remains in range below 1.1000 after FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar uncharged after the release of the FOMC minutes, EUR/USD remains flat. 
  • FOMC minutes showed a debate emerging on when to stop the easing cycle.

The EUR/USD pair dropped modestly following the release of the FOMC minutes. The pair held within the recent range moving between 1.0985 and 1.0970, consolidating a small gain for the day. 

According to the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, when the central bank cut rates for the second time since 2008, many officials cited inflation in justifying the interest rate cut. Also, they showed a debate emerging about when to end policy easing. The minutes reflected a division at the FOMC. At the September meeting, three members voted against the decision, one asking for a bigger cut, and two members favored no change. 

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate. The impact so far from the minutes has been minor. On the upside, the 1.1000 area remains a critical resistance that if broken could trigger more gains in the Euro

As of writing, trades at 1.0970/76, above the 20-hour moving average, a modest drop could trigger some intraday bearish pressure. Only a slide below 1.0940 would point to more losses. 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0979
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0991
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1148
Daily SMA200 1.1227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0996
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes

EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes

FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold

GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold

The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines

Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.

Gold News

Stocks gain ground, yet trade talks let set to dominate sentiment

Stocks gain ground, yet trade talks let set to dominate sentiment

Global markets are performing relatively well today, with sentiment improving in the wake of a bearish overnight session. US blacklisting of Chinese companies and individuals certainly haven’t helped market sentiment around tomorrow's impending trade negotiations. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures