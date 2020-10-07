EUR/USD remains heavy despite uptick in Asian stocks

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades near 1.1730, having faced rejection at 1.1808 on Tuesday.
  • Asian stocks rise, despite overnight losses on Wall Street. 
  • President Trump's call for partial stimulus fails to impress the dollar bears. 

EUR/USD is looking heavy as the safe-haven dollar is showing resilience in the face of gains in the Asian stock markets. 

The pair is currently trading near 1.1730, having hit a low of 1.1725 a few minutes before press time. The exchange rate fell by 0.4% on Tuesday, invalidating Monday's bullish falling channel breakout. 

The pair is looking to extend Tuesday's decline even though the Asian stocks are gaining altitude. As of writing, major Asian indices like Australia's S&P/ASX 200, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi are up 1.14% to 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei has trimmed losses in the past hour or so. 

The mild risk-on could be associated with US President Trump's call for partial stimulus. "The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now," Trump tweeted early today. 

So far, however, Trump's tweet has failed to impress forex markets. That's evident from the weak tone in EUR/USD. 

Currency traders seem focused on Trump's decision to abort negotiations for additional stimulus until after the election. Trump informed markets about the decision via a tweet during the North American trading hours on Tuesday, triggering risk aversion – a decline in stocks and a broad-based rally in the US dollar. 

It remains to be seen if the European andUS stocks' sentiment turns positive, tracking the gains in the Asian peers. If that happens, the haven demand for the dollar would weaken, allowing a bounce in EUR/USD. 

Apart from the broader market sentiment, the pair could take cues from the German Industrial Production for August, due at 06:00 GMT. The data will be followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) president Lagarde's speech at 12:10 GMT. Later in the day, the focus would shift to minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) latest meeting and speech by Fed's Williams. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1728
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1734
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1762
Daily SMA50 1.1803
Daily SMA100 1.1542
Daily SMA200 1.1257
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1808
Previous Daily Low 1.1732
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1761
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1779
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1682
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1833
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1859

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

