EUR/USD remains heavy below 1.1100 amid broad USD strength, ahead of Trump

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD dumped amid coronavirus-led broad USD strength.
  • Fed relaunched QE, but failed to impress.
  • Virus updates, USD dynamics to lead the way ahead of Trump’s speech.

As the USD bulls remain unstoppable so far this Friday’s American session, EUR/USD remains heavily offered amid growing coronavirus risks globally. At the time of writing, the spot is few pips off the 1.1063 low and trades near 1.1075, still down 1% on a daily basis.  

The number of virus cases internationally is picking up rapidly, with Spain likely to declare a state of emergency as early as Saturday while US President Trump is also seen announcing a national emergency at his news conference scheduled later today at 1900 GMT.

Therefore, the virus scare has brought the haven demand for the US dollar back in play, as the US dollar index rallied to a fresh two-week high of 98.64, gaining 1.10% on the day. Further, the rebound in the US stocks and equity futures seems to fuel the uptick in the US Treasury yields, which further adds to the bullish tone around the buck.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve (Fed) relaunched its QE program, announcing buying Treasuries to address highly unusual disruptions in the market, which did help lift the sentiment on Wall Street but felt to calm the coronavirus fears.

Recall that, on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced an additional EUR 120bn in asset purchases through the end of the year. Additionally, the ECB announced very cheap LTRO loans through June, as well as an easing of the TLTRO-III conditions and costs for the period June 2020 to June 2021.

All eyes now remain on Trump’s presser and incoming coronavirus headlines for fresh trading impetus on the pair.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1076
Today Daily Change -0.0103
Today Daily Change % -0.92
Today daily open 1.1185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1037
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1334
Previous Daily Low 1.1056
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1327
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.147
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1050 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday's major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial stress. US consumer sentiment dropped, yet beat expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD crashes below 1.24 on immense dollar strength

GBP/USD is falling below 1.24, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.

Gold News

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours. The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

Read more

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures