The European Central Bank (ECB) raised the key interest rates on Thursday for the first time in 11 years. Analysts at Danske Bank expect the central bank to hike another 100bp this year, before halting its cycle. They still prefer the idea of selling ECB-induced euro rallies.
Key Quotes:
“EUR/USD initially rallied close to 1.03 upon announcement before (paradoxically) ending the session below pre-ECB levels. In our view, this highlights one of our long-held views: currencies should primarily be treated as a play on the relative attractiveness of asset markets and only secondly as a play on relative rates. Higher shortened EUR rates on balance improve the carry attractiveness of investing in the single currency.”
“The larger-than-expected ECB rate hike and the signal of more frontloaded tightening also skew European asset return distributions to the left. This makes EUR-denominated assets less attractive. The lack of convincing details on the TPI programme highlights how the ECB cannot have its cake and eat it, in the sense that the price of tightening policy across the Eurozone requires a relatively tighter stance for the economies with the lowest r*s; Italy being the case in point. In turn, this challenges the investment outlook for the EUR that still suffers heavily on a relative terms of trade and cost-adjusted-productivity basis vis-à-vis the USD.”
“In our view, EUR/USD remains fundamentally overvalued. Hence, at this stage, we still like to sell ECB-induced EUR rallies and still pencil in EUR/USD firmly settling below parity over the coming quarters.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD below 1.0200 in the ECB’s aftermath
The shared currency is among the weakest currencies on Thursday, trading vs the greenback in the 1.0180 price zone. The American dollar lost momentum as US Treasury yields retreated, but the EUR got hit by an unconvincing European Central Bank, which anyway lifted rates by 50 bps.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.1900, erases daily losses
After having slumped to a fresh daily low below 1.1900, GBP/USD regained its traction and erased its daily losses. With the US Dollar Index turning negative on the day below 107.00 amid falling yields, the pair rose above 1.1950.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade
Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 as the ECB announced its first rate hike in eleven years. Rising inflation was the bank’s primary cause of concern, the move increased pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!