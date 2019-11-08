In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD still targets the 1.10 area in the near term.
24-hour view: “Instead of “trading sideways”, EUR slipped to a low of 1.1034 during London hours before trading sideways for rest of the sessions. Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by much. That said, it is too early to expect a recovery. From here, EUR is expected to drift lower to 1.1025. The strong support at 1.1000 is likely out of reach for today. On the upside, only a move above 1.1090 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased (minor resistance is at 1.1070)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from Tuesday (06 Nov, spot 1.1075). As highlighted, the current movement is viewed as a “corrective pull-back” and EUR is likely to “trade with a downside bias towards 1.1000” within these couple of weeks. EUR dropped to 1.1034 yesterday before recovering to end the day slightly lower at 1.1049 (-0.14%). Downward momentum has picked up slightly and the focus is still at 1.1000. That said, the prospect for a sustained decline below 1.1000 has not improved by much. All in, only a move above 1.1125 (‘strong resistance’ previously at 1.1140) would suggest that the current downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
