EUR/USD remains depressed near session lows, around 1.1125 region post-ECB

  • The intraday uptick fizzled out rather quickly on dismal German/Euro-zone PMI prints.
  • The shared currency moved little following the ECB’s decision to maintain status quo.
  • Investors now look forward to the post-meeting press conference for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair extended its intraday pullback from levels beyond mid-1.1100s and refreshed daily lows post-ECB announcement.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on its early European session bullish spike – supported by strong-than-expected French manufacturing/services PMI prints – rather witnessed an intraday turnaround in reaction to yet another disappointing release of German/Euro-zone PMI prints.

ECB does little to inspire traders

The shared currency remained on the defensive around the 1.1130-25 region and moved little after the European Central Bank (ECB) – in its latest monetary policy update this Thursday – left key policy rates unchanged, as was widely expected.
 
Meanwhile, the downside is likely to remain limited as market participants now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments from the outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi might infuse a fresh bout of volatility across the EUR pairs.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1128
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1136
Daily SMA200 1.1207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1141
Previous Daily Low 1.1106
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.118

 

 

EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data

EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections

Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s

The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood

The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.

Gold News

Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below

The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.

