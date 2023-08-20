EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0900, US/EU PMI, ECB’s Lagarde and Fed’s Powell eyed

- EUR/USD stays defensive at the lowest level since early July after declining for five consecutive weeks.
- Mixed EU data, risk aversion joined challenges to Fed policy pivot concerns to weigh on Euro pair.
- Preliminary readings of August PMI data for Eurozone, US will precede Jackson Hole speeches from central bankers to entertain traders.
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0880 as bears take a breather at the lowest levels in six weeks after dominating since late July in a row. That said, the Euro pair’s latest consolidation could be linked to the market’s preparations for this week’s top-tier data/events, especially amid a light calendar on Monday. However, the bearish bias remains intact as the latest EU/US data and market sentiment favors the Greenback.
The upbeat US second-tier manufacturing activity numbers, Retail Sales and wage growth allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer for the fifth consecutive week, especially backed by the hawkish Fed Minutes. Also keeping the Greenback firmer was the risk-off mood and the upbeat Treasury bond yields. With this, US Dollar Index (DXY) grew in the last five consecutive weeks and weighed on the EUR/USD.
On the other hand, the Eurozone Industrial Production and foreign trade numbers marked positive readings for June. That said, the second readings of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) confirmed initial forecasts whereas the Employment Change eased for the said period. It’s worth noting that the final figures for July inflation, per the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures, also confirmed initial forecasts showing a receding price pressure in the Old Continent.
In addition to the data line that favored the US Dollar, the easing of the dovish bias about the Federal Reserve (Fed), backed by the latest Fed Minutes, also weighed on the EUR/USD price. The latest Fed Minutes showed that most policymakers preferred supporting the battle again the ‘sticky’ inflation, despite being divided on the imminent rate hike.
It’s worth noting that the market players started reassessing previous biases about the major central banks and added strength to the risk aversion, primarily fuelled by the China-linked woes. That said, investors anticipated that the end of the rate hike cycle is still unclear, which means more bearish pressure on riskier assets and a rush for the US Dollar. Furthermore, the Fitch Ratings’ downward revision of the 10 developed economies’ medium-term growth projections also spoiled the mood and allowed the Greenback to remain firmer.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed mixed and the US Treasury bond yields retreat after a strongly negative week for the equities and the upbeat bound coupons.
Looking ahead, a light calendar on Monday may allow the EUR/USD pair to consolidate the latest losses. However, cautious mood ahead of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) will decorate the calendar on Wednesday amid the market’s cautious optimism. More important will be the Kansas Fed’s annual event for central bankers, namely the Jackson Hole Symposium, which will be watched for monetary policy clues.
Technical analysis
Although the nearly oversold RSI (14) line challenges EUR/USD bears, a convergence of the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward-sloping trend line from July 18, close to 1.0905–10 by the press time, guards immediate recovery of the Euro pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0969
|Daily SMA50
|1.0978
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
