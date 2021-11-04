EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.1550 on dollar gains

- EUR/USD dropped to weekly lows near 1.1540 on Thursday.
- The greenback keeps the bid tone intact despite lower yields.
- US Initial Claims surpassed estimates at 269K.
The intense move higher in the greenback keeps EUR/USD under pressure in the mid-1.1500s for the time being.
EUR/USD offered near YTD lows
EUR/USD came under moderate selling pressure on Thursday on the back of the persistent rebound in the greenback, which pushed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh 3-week highs around 94.35 and shifted at the same time the focus to the 2021 highs in the mid-94.00s.
In fact, the pair quickly left behind the post-FOMC gains recorded on Wednesday and resumed the downtrend amidst the persistent negative mood in the risk complex and despite US yields trade on the defensive across the curve.
Same path follows yields of the German 10y Bund, which navigate the area of 4-week lows around -0.22%.
In the calendar, early results showed the final October Services PMIs in both Germany and the euro area receded from the previous readings, while Producer Prices in the bloc rose more than expected in September.
Across the pond, Challenger Job Cuts rose to 22.822 in October, Initial Claims increased by 269K in the week to October 30 and the trade deficit widened to $80.9B in September.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.51% at 1.1552 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1687 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1692 (monthly high Oct.28) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1535 (weekly low Oct.29) would target 1.1524 (2021 low Oct.12) en route to 1.1495 (monthly low Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly above 1.1550 after US data
EUR/USD dropped to a daily low of 1.1543 but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the early American session. The sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP seems to be helping the common currency find demand. The greenback preserves its strength after upbeat data releases.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3500 pressured by BOE's dovish stance
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday after the Bank of England (BOE) decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. The broad-based dollar strength is putting additional weight on the pair's shoulders as well.
Gold advances to fresh daily highs above $1,790 on falling US T-bond yields
Gold spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,770 but regained its traction in the American trading hours. Fueled by a more-than-2% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, gold advanced beyond $1,790.
Shiba Inu flips Ethereum and Solana trade volume on Binance as on-chain activity explodes
Shiba Inu token's on-chain activity witnessed a massive spike as SHIB daily trade volume exceeding Ethereum, Solana and Binance Coin on Binance. Rumors of a Robinhood listing have fueled the rise in SHIB trade volume across spot exchanges.
Fed talks taper but meme marches on
This market is bulletproof, ain't nothing ever going to reign in this bull. Jump on and watch it go. Certainly seems that way and as we enter strong corporate buyback season, and inflows are only likely to increase further.